Army chief visiting J-K to review current security ops, to visit posts near LoC

For the first time after taking over as Army chief, General Manoj Mukund Naravane is visiting Jammu and Kashmir to review ongoing security operations in the Union Territory on Wednesday.

"General Manoj Mukund Naravane is visiting Jammu and Kashmir to review ongoing security operations in the region today," said Army officials.Gen Naravane is also scheduled to visit Army positions close to Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu sector and to review the operations there, they said. During the visit to the Northern Command Headquarters, the Army chief will be briefed by the officials about the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gen Naravane took over as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on December 31, succeeding General Bipin Rawat who has become India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).In his maiden visit as chief, Gen Naravane had gone to Siachen Glacier where he paid tributes at the war memorial there. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

