MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath meets Mahindra & Mahindra MD in Davos

Chief Minister Kamal Nath held a meeting with Managing Director of Mahindra and Mahindra group Pawan Goenka on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:28 IST
MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath meets Mahindra & Mahindra MD in Davos
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Kamal Nath held a meeting with Managing Director of Mahindra and Mahindra group Pawan Goenka on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21. The discussion revolved around investment in automobile, agricultural equipment, irrigation and agrochemical sectors in Madhya Pradesh, a statement said.

The Chief Minister also discussed with Goenka about the possibility of operating a logistics hub and IT delivery centre in the state. Investments in manufacturing units for electric vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles were also discussed during the meeting. Chief Minister Kamal Nath is on a four-day visit to Davos in connection with the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

Along with Nath, there is a high-level team of senior officers of the state at the meet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

