Mexico says possible case of coronavirus under investigation

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that authorities are investigating one potential case of coronavirus in the northern border state of Tamaulipas.

"It's being dealt with," Lopez Obrador said in his regular morning press conference. He added that a second potential cause of the infection in Mexico had been ruled out.

