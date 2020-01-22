Sonia, Priyanka visit former MLA's house in Rae Bareli, condole his son's demise

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary for East UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the residence of former Congress MLA Ajay Pal Singh to offer their condolences as Singh's son recently committed suicide. Priyanka along with Sonia Gandhi is in Rae Bareli today for a two-day tour where the training of the State Congress Committee and the District Congress Committee heads is going on.

Rae Bareli was the only seat the Congress won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh. The former Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost the family bastion of Amethi to the BJP's Smriti Irani. Last year in June, Sonia accompanied by her daughter Priyanka had visited the constituency after retaining the seat in the 17th Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

