Zimbabwe central bank governor sees year-on-year inflation at 50% by December

Zimbabwe's central bank governor said on Wednesday annual inflation was expected to sharply fall to 50% by the end of this year, as the bank left the main lending unchanged saying it was working to stabilize the exchange rate and prices.

The government last year suspended publication of annual inflation data until next month, but economic analysts say the figure reached 525% in December.

