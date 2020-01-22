Left Menu
Development News Edition

Domain sale could do 'irreparable harm' to millions of charities, NGOs warn

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 22:08 IST
Domain sale could do 'irreparable harm' to millions of charities, NGOs warn
Representative image Image Credit: geograph.org.uk

Top NGOs including Greenpeace and Amnesty International called for the $1.1 billion sales of the .org internet domain to a private company to being blocked on Wednesday, saying it could do "irreparable harm". Registrations for the millions of nonprofits whose websites end in .org are overseen by the Internet Society (ISOC), but in November the U.S. nonprofit announced it was selling control to a year-old private equity firm called Ethos Capital.

Since then, hundreds of organizations have objected, worried that Ethos will raise registration and renewal prices, cut back on infrastructure and security spending, or make deals to sell sensitive data or allow censorship or surveillance. On Wednesday, the directors of 10 leading NGOs published an open letter at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos urging ISOC and ICANN, the internet's governing authority, to stop the sale, to stop the sale.

"Should the governance and stewardship of.ORG end up under the control of private or other actors that could lead to financial or other barriers that would irreparably harm global civil society," the letter read. Brett Solomon, executive director of digital rights group Access Now, said the sale risked pricing smaller organizations off the internet. But he said that was "really just a symptom of a broader issue around control".

"The entity that is responsible for the stewardship of the Public Interest Registry has access to everything," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone. "They have a capacity to take somebody off the .org domain, which means they can censor, they can monitor, they can deny.

"And all these issues are very, very important for organizations who are challenging governments and are challenging powerful interests." ICANN, which has the power to veto the deal, did not respond to a request for comment.

The Internet Society said in a joint statement with Ethos that the company had committed to limiting any cost increase to an annual average of 10%. It said agreements in place with ICANN contained strict limitations to prevent a domain registry from regulating content or selling information about registered organizations.

Concerns about the sale have also been raised by the United Nations special rapporteurs for freedom of expression, assembly and association and a group of U.S. lawmakers including presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. "Certain public goods should never be for sale," Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

"We don't auction off the town square. Similarly, ICANN shouldn't approve the sale.ORG, which is the essential haven where civic groups gather the world over."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Three men with alleged IS links arrested in TN

Three men with alleged IS links arrested in TN Ramanathapuram TN, Jan 22 PTI Three men with suspected links to the ISIS and connected to cases being probed by the National Investigation Agency NIA were arrested here on Wednesday, polic...

South African army drops charges against hijab-wearing officer

Cape Town, Jan 22 AFP The South African army on Wednesday dropped charges against an officer who had been indicted for wearing a Muslim headscarf under her military beret, lawyers said. Major Fatima Isaacs was criminally charged in June 201...

"It's the pension, stupid!" Retirement row ignites Irish election

Longstanding plans to increase Irelands statutory retirement age and the knock-on effects on pension payments have become an unexpected issue ahead of the Feb. 8 election, putting the government on the back foot.Prime Minister Leo Varadkar ...

Tata Comm makes no provision for Rs 6,633 cr AGR dues as matter sub-judice

Tata Communications, in which the government holds 26.12 per stake, on Wednesday said that it has made no provision for the telecom departments demand of Rs 6,633 crore for AGR dues as the Supreme Court order did not include appeal of the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020