Lebanon finance minister: foreign states waiting for new government's reforms

Lebanon's Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said on Thursday that foreign donors were waiting to see what reforms the new government would enact and whether it was ready for support.

"The entire international community has its eye on what this government will do," he said in televised comments. "What is its program, what are the reform steps, is it ready for support or no?"

