Left Menu
Development News Edition

Main Irish opposition rules out grand coalition with PM's party

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 18:10 IST
Main Irish opposition rules out grand coalition with PM's party
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@campaignforleo)

Ireland's main opposition party Fianna Fail, leading in opinion polls, on Thursday ruled out forming a grand coalition with Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael after the Feb. 8 election. Varadkar said for the first time on Wednesday that he would consider entering an unprecedented coalition government with the country's second-largest party and historic rival if the election produced an inconclusive result.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin rebuffed a similar offer from Varadkar's predecessor, Enda Kenny, after Fine Gael emerged as the bigger party following the last election in 2016. Fianna Fail instead entered a co-operation deal to facilitate a Fine Gael-led minority administration from the opposition. "Our response is we will not be in a grand coalition, people want change in this country, they want Fine Gael out of office. I've made it clear we have, we want to go into government with other center parties, clearly, Labour and the Green Party would be ones we'd be interested in," Martin told reporters.

"For the last four or five months we've had Leo Varadkar and Fine Gael attacking Fianna Fail, demonizing Fianna Fail and then hey presto, overnight, you know what we'll go into government with Fianna Fail. That doesn't make sense to the public, I don't think it has credibility." Fine Gael trails its fellow center-right rival in opinion polls that suggest whichever party finishes on top on Feb. 8 would struggle to form a coalition government with a collection of smaller parties.

As both refuse to govern with the third-largest party, Sinn Fein, that leaves another minority government where one of the main parties props up the other from the opposition benches as the only alternative to a grand coalition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

China shuts down more cities in bid to contain deadly virus

Beijing, Jan 23 AP China decided on Thursday to lock down three cities that are home to more than 18 million people in an unprecedented effort to try to contain a deadly new viral illness that has sickened hundreds and spread to other citie...

WRAPUP 8-Millions on virus lockdown in China as WHO weighs response

China put millions of people on lock down on Thursday in two cities at the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people and infected more than 630, as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic.Health ...

MCL to develop heritage garden complex at Hirakud Dam

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited MCL, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, on Thursday said it plans to develop a heritage garden complex at Hirakud Dam on the lines of Mysores famous Vrindavan Gardens. Named Maa Samleshwari Gardens, the heritag...

Tanzanian home affairs minister fired over $453 mln contract

Tanzanian President John Magufuli fired his home affairs minister Kangi Lugola on Thursday, accusing him of mismanaging a 408 million euro 453 million fire department contract. Magufuli, who faces re-election for a second five-year term thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020