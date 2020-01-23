Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgaria charges three Russians over poisoning possibly linked to Skripal case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sofia
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 20:35 IST
Bulgaria charges three Russians over poisoning possibly linked to Skripal case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bulgarian prosecutors have charged three Russians with the attempted murder of three men whose poisoning is being investigated by Sofia for possible links with the 2018 nerve-agent attack on ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal. The prosecutors did not name the three Russians but said European arrest warrants had been issued and that they would seek their extradition to Bulgaria.

The three are accused of trying to kill arms factory owner and trader Emilian Gebrev and two other Bulgarians in Sofia between April 28 and May 4, 2015, by "intoxication with an unidentified organophosphorus substance," the prosecutors said in a statement. They said the method used was "dangerous to the lives of many".

Gebrev and the two other victims fell ill but survived. The investigation into the poisoning was reopened in 2018 after Gebrev told prosecutors he had reason to believe the substance used on him might have been similar to Novichok, the nerve agent used against Skripal in Salisbury in England.

In February last year, Bulgaria said it was investigating a possible link between their poisoning and the attack on Skripal and his daughter, both of whom survived. At the time, prosecutors said a Russian man by the name of Sergei Fedotov visited Bulgaria three times in 2015 and was there in April when Gebrev was poisoned.

In October 2018, the Russian news website Fontanka named Fedotov, who it said worked for the country's GRU military intelligence service, as a suspect in the Skripal case. Moscow never comments on the identity of GRU staff but has denied involvement in the poisoning of Skripal.

A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman declined to give detailed comments on Thursday but said the Russian embassy in Bulgaria was probably following developments. Investigative website Bellingcat has said Fedotov was an alias for a GRU officer called Denis Sergeev.

In December, Sotir Tsatsarov, at the time Bulgaria's chief prosecutor, said he saw a close link between the people involved in the crimes in Bulgaria and England as a suspect in the Skripal case was in Sofia when Gebrev was poisoned. The Bulgarian prosecutors have said they are cooperating with the FBI and Britain on the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

DAVOS-Oil industry in Davos: torn between Greta and Trump

Oil majors are at the sharp end of the climate debate and face a bewildering balancing act to secure their futures.Its a Catch-22 situation to meet ambitious emissions targets by investing in low-carbon technologies, they will have to rely ...

UPDATE 5-World leaders at Jerusalem conference condemn rising anti-Semitism

World leaders voiced alarm at resurgent anti-Semitism on Thursday as they gathered at Israels national Holocaust Memorial to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netan...

Queen gives assent for Britain to leave EU

London, Jan 23 AFP Queen Elizabeth II gave her formal assent on Thursday for Britain to end its decades-long involvement in the European Union and seek a more independent but uncertain future at the end of the month. The head of states cere...

GoAir suspends certain flights on delay in aircraft, engine deliveries

In mounting woes, GoAir on Thursday announced temporary suspension of certain flights as there will be delay in delivery of aircraft by Airbus and engines by Pratt Whitney. Some scheduled flights as well as those for which ticket sales are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020