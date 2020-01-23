Left Menu
SC collegium approves names for elevation as HC judges

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 23-01-2020 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 20:45 IST
The Supreme Court collegium has approved the proposals for elevation of four lawyers as judges of the high courts of Orissa, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Bombay respectively. The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, has also approved the proposal for elevation of six judicial officers as judges of the Rajasthan High Court.

The collegium has approved the names of advocates Savitri Ratho, Manish Shishodia and Abhay Kumar Ahuja for elevation as judges of the high courts of Orissa, Rajasthan and Bombay. "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on January 22, 2020, after taking into consideration the material on record, has approved the proposal for elevation of Javed Iqbal Wani, advocate, as Judge of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court," said one of the collegium resolutions uploaded on the apex court website.

The six judicial officers, whose names have been approved for elevation as judges of the Rajasthan High Court are -- Devendra Kachhawaha, Satish Kumar Sharma, Prabha Sharma, Manoj Kumar Vyas, Rameshwar Vyas and Chandra Kumar Songara.

