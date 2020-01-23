Four get life imprisonment for killing man

A court here on Thursday sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for stabbing a man to death in 2016. Additional Sessions Judge R M Sadrani convicted Samir Khan, Shoukat alias Chuva Patel, Sakir Shaikh and Ashraf Khan and awarded the sentence to them for killing Shaqib Khan, a resident of Shivaji Nagar.

The incident had taken place in January 2016 in suburban Govandi when Patel and others stabbed the victim and threw him in a drain as a fallout of some previous enmity, the prosecution said. After the incident, the victim's friend Wasim Qureshi took him to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries a few days later.

The police had registered a case of assault and murder against the accused. During the trial, the prosecution had examined seven witnesses, including Qureshi and Khan's brother, additional public prosecutor Ashwini Raykar said..

