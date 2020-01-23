Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special court allows 7 days custody of Amrapali group directors to ED

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 22:24 IST
Special court allows 7 days custody of Amrapali group directors to ED

A special court on Thursday allowed further seven days custody of Amrapali group of companies directors Anil Kumar Sharma and Shiv Priya to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for interrogation. The remand granted to them on January 18 expired on Thursday. Special Judge A K Ojha passed the order on the application of the ED.

The law enforcement agency said it required the custody of the accused for more days for further interrogation. The Supreme Court had earlier permitted the ED to probe the two, following which the ED moved the application before the special court here.

According to ED's special counsel Kuldeep Srivastava, the two are accused of misappropriating and diverting the money of investors for their personal use. The investors had deposited the money with the company for purchasing flats. The ED is inquiring the matter on the apex court's directions, which had passed the order in this regard on July 23 last year.

Many investors had also lodged FIRs against the company and its officers. Later, the two were arrested and sent to jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

SRCC cancels talk on protests in Northeast, allege students

A section of students of Delhi Universitys Shri Ram College of Commerce on Thursday alleged that the institution cancelled a talk on the issue of protests in the Northeast citing that there could be violence on campus if the event took plac...

China reports first death outside virus epicentre: official

Beijing, Jan 23 AFP Authorities in China reported on Thursday the first death outside of Hubei, the central province where a new SARS-like virus epidemic is believed to have originated.The health commission in northern Hebei province, which...

ANALYSIS-Tree planting extends an olive branch across the climate divide

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Jan 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The worlds business and government leaders may have found a way to fight climate change without having to call global warming by its name or agree on what is causing it.This ...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Image problem? United's Woodward battles fan unrest

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward came under fire from supporters at Wednesdays 2-0 home defeat to Burnley, with many venting frustration that he has been unable to bring in any new faces during the January transfer window. Wood...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020