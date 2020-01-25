Amy Vice Chief to be conferred Param Vishisht Seva Medal

Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt General SK Saini, Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh and Adjutant General Arvind Dutta are among the 19 officers who will be conferred Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), according to an official release on Saturday. Kargil war hero Lt General YK Joshi, who was recently appointed as the new Northern Army Commander, will be awarded the 'Uttam Yudh Seva Medal.'

Joshi is the first gallantry award winner of the Kargil war to have been appointed Army Commander. 15 Corps Commander Lt General KJS Dhillon, 3 Corps Commander Lt General Rajiv Sirohi and former 16 Corps Chief Lt General Paramjeet Singh will also be awarded Uttam Yudh Seva Medal.

In addition to this, four Army officers will be awarded the Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry) while 104 Army personnel will be given Sena Medal (Gallantry) for their acts of bravery. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.