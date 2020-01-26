Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra meets man on hunger strike at Shaheen Bagh
Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra on Saturday met Zainul Abdin, who was on a hunger strike for the past 42 days at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra on Saturday met Zainul Abdin, who was on a hunger strike for the past 42 days at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Subhash Chopra offered him juice and Zainul ended his hunger strike at the Cribs Hospital.
Over a month-long protest against the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) has been staged at Shaheen Bagh here. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) grants citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, Parsis and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Will help 25 Pakistani Hindu refugees resettle in Muzaffarnagar village, says BJP MLA
Won't sit quiet till each oppressed refugee from Pakistan gets Indian citizenship: Amit Shah
U-19 WC Warm-Up: Jaiswal, Tyagi shine as India crush Afghanistan by 211 runs
At least 17 killed as extreme cold sweeps across Afghanistan
PM Modi, Shah dream of Pakistan at night: Kapil Sibal