BSF hoists national flag at Attari-Wagah border on R-Day
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday organised the customary flag hoisting ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on Republic Day. The tricolour was hoisted by BSF Commandant Mukund Kumar Jha.
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday organised the customary flag hoisting ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on Republic Day. The tricolour was hoisted by BSF Commandant Mukund Kumar Jha. Separately, the Camel Contingent of BSF under the command of Deputy Commandant Ghanshyam Singh took out a march on the occasion of Republic Day today in the national capital.
The BSF's motto is 'Duty unto Death'. India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, honouring the historic date when the country adopted its constitution. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
BSF team unearths 2 Naxal IEDs near rivulet in C'garh's Kanker
BSF jawan killed in avalanche in Naugam sector of Kashmir, 6 other troops rescued: Officials.
BSF opens fire at 'drone-like objects' near Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur
BSF personnel spot drone along Indo-Pak border, open fire: Officials.
5 Army soldiers, BSF constable dead in J-K avalanche