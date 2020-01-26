Japan to evacuate any Japanese in Wuhan who wish to return - Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday the government was working with Chinese authorities to arrange a charter flight for any Japanese nationals who wish to return from Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak is believed to have originated late last year. The outbreak has prompted widening curbs on movements within China, with Wuhan, a city of 11 million, on virtual lockdown, with transports links all but severed except for emergency vehicles.

The virus has infected more than 2,000 people globally so far and killed 56 in China.

