'Mann Ki Baat' turned out a good platform for sharing, learning and growing together: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' has become a good platform for "sharing, learning and growing together".

  Updated: 26-01-2020 21:09 IST
  Created: 26-01-2020 21:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' has become a good platform for "sharing, learning and growing together". "Mann Ki Baat has become a good and smooth platform for sharing, learning and growing together. Every month thousands of people share their suggestions, efforts and experiences. And through the endeavour, we get a chance to discuss some extraordinary feats by people, which serve as a beacon of inspiration to society," Modi said in the first episode of this year's 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Prime Minister Modi said that he has received a charter of his monthly address from a person named Shailesh. "I have received a letter from Shailesh, who is from Bihar. In fact, he no longer stays in Bihar. He says he stays in Delhi, working for an NGO," he said.

The Prime Minister stated that in his letter Shailesh wrote how Modi appeals to people on one point or the other in every episode of the monthly programme. Shailesh has implemented many of them in letter and spirit. Taking a cue from 'Mann Ki Baat', he embarked upon many initiatives, but gradually, he began forgetting. So, he made a charter pertaining to 'Mann Ki Baat', consisting of a list of all these, just the way people make resolutions at the onset of the New Year, Prime Minister Modi noted.

Shailesh wrote in his letter that this is his social resolution for this New Year to get the Prime Minister's autograph on the charter. "Well, Shailesh, heartiest congratulations and many good wishes to you. The 'Mann Ki Baat' charter in connection with your New Year resolution is very innovative. I shall certainly send it back to you, along with my best wishes inscribed," Prime Minister Modi said.

"When I was glancing through this 'Mann Ki Baat charter', I was taken aback at the magnitude of its contents... a multitude of hashtags. And of course, we have striven together on myriad endeavours. There have been times when we tried to establish a stronger emotional connect with our soldiers through the campaign 'Sandesh to Soldiers'; we have also catapulted sales of khadi with 'Khadi for Nation- Khadi for Fashion' slogan. "We internalized the mantra of 'buy local'. Through 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit', we enhanced awareness towards physical fitness. We turned sanitation into a mass movement through the endeavours of 'Clean India'. There is a long list of hashtags such as 'No to Drugs' 'Bharat Ki Lakshmi', 'Self for Society', 'Stress-free Exams', 'Suraksha-Bandhan' 'Digital Economy', 'Road Safety'.... the list is endless," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

