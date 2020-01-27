Indian Army, PLA jointly celebrate 71st Republic Day and Chinese lunar year

The Indian Army and People's Liberation Army on Sunday jointly celebrate 71st Republic Day of Indian and Chinese lunar year at Natu La, Bum La, and Kibithu. According to officials, Ceremonial Border Personnel Meetings (BPM) were organised between the two armies to jointly celebrate the occasions.

"The BPM mechanism has evolved into an important interface where local issues get discussed and are resolved thereby fostering confidence amongst the Border Guarding Troops. This ensures the prevalence of peace and tranquillity along the line of actual control (LAC)," an official statement said. The function also involved the extension of greetings and display of cultural programmes while a gift exchange ceremony was also hosted by the Indian Army for PLA at Kongra La in North Sikkim.

The events commenced with the hoisting of national flags and rendition of the national anthems of both the nations. "The proceedings reflected a mutual desire to maintain an environment of peace and tranquillity along the LAC which is a prerequisite for good relations between both the nations," the statement said.

The delegations of both countries interacted with each other in an environment of amity and friendship. "During the interaction, the participants reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen friendship and maintain peace and tranquillity along the LAC. The delegations parted amidst feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations along the LAC," it added. (ANI)

