Croatian military helicopter crashes into Adriatic Sea

A Croatian military helicopter crashed into the Adriatic Sea during a training flight on Monday, the ministry of defense said.

The ministry gave no details about the number of people on board when the Kiowa OH-58D came down in an area close to the islands of Zlarin and Zlace.

A rescue operation was under way, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.