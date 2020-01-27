Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 27

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JANUARY 27 ** ABU DHABI - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (to Jan. 28) ** ALGIERS - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to pay an official two-day visit to Algeria (Final Day).

** EL SALVADOR - El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele receives his Guatemalan counterpart Alejandro Giammattei in San Salvador. ** BANJUL - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan visits Gambia.

** DAKAR - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan visits Senegal (to Jan. 28). ** OSWIECIM, Poland - Polish President Andrzej Duda meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ahead of the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz camp liberation - 1130 GMT NEW DELHI - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will visit India (Final Day)

BERLIN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Edi Rama, president of Albania, for talks in Berlin. - 0930 GMT BERLINGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Macky Sall, president of the Republic of Senegal, in Berlin. - 1300 GMT

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The European Commission's vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis and economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni will speak at the economic committee of the European Parliament. - 1500 GMT PORTUGAL - Portugal's Finance Minister and Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno will speak at a parliamentary committee in Lisbon about the 2020 budget. - 0900 GMT - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28 ** BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Mateusz Jakub Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, in Berlin. - 0730 GMT ** BRUSSELS - EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the White House to discuss regional issues. BERLIN, Germany - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin speak to students of Jewish school Moses Mendelssohn - 0930 GMT

BERLIN - Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin ahead of the ceremonies to commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz 75 years ago. Rivlin will also visit a Jewish school in Germany’s capital. - 1730 GMT BRUSSELS - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko hold EU-Ukraine association council. BRUSSELSEU General Affairs Council meeting. TUESDAY - Costa Book of the Year will be announced. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29 BRUSSELS - EU lawmakers will vote on the Brexit deal – 1600 GMT. BERLIN - Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will speaks in Germany’s lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, to commemorate the victims of the Nazi dictatorship. - 1000 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager will speak to EU lawmakers on artificial intelligence in Europe. - 1715 GMT GREECE - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets French President Emmanuel Macron. BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Vice-President Sefcovic present the executive's 2020 work programme in Brussels.

BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell presents the EU's enlargement methodology. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

** KYIV - U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will travel to Ukraine. ** GENEVA, Switzerland - The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Elmar Mammadyarov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, will meet in Geneva to discuss the Karabakh settlement process. ** LONDON - Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State speaks on "The Future of the Special Relationship" in conversation with British foreign minister Dominic Raab at a think tank event. - 1100 GMT - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1 ** NUR-SULTAN - U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Kazakhstan (to Feb. 2)

MINSK - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Minsk. NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES - 2020 Writers Guild Awards

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2 ** TASHKENT - U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Uzbekistan (to Feb. 3) GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3

WARSAW - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Poland (to Feb. 4) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

** MADRID, Spain - Argentine president Alberto Fernandez visits Spain. GLOBAL - World Cancer Day.

SAPPORO, Japan – 2020 Sapporo Snow Festival (to Feb. 11). BERLIN - European Police Congress (To Feb. 5) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5 BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager holds debate with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell on the European Defence in Brussels.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6

GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation 2020 - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8 Ireland - Irish House of Representatives election. VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 25).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11 GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2020 - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

BEIRUT - 12th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. GLOBAL - World Radio Day.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14 GLOBAL - Valentine's Day.

BEIRUT - 15th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. LONDON - London Fashion Week February 2020 (to Feb. 18).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 PRISTINA - 12th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. BRUSSELSEurogroup Meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

LONDON - The BRIT Awards 2020 BRUSSELSEU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20 BERLIN – 70th Berlin International Film Festival (to Mar. 1).

VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2020 - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 26). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 RIYADH - G20 finance ministers, central bank governors meeting in Riyadh (to Feb. 23).

TOGO - Referendum. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25 NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras 2020 BRUSSELSEU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - South Africa's Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will unveil 2020 budget - 1200 GMT - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 HAMBURG, Germany - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to hold speeches at the Matthiae Mahl event in Hamburg, a festive dinner first held in the year 1356. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4 HANOI - Vietnam to host ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) in Da Nang (to Mar. 7).

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 5 ZAGREB - EU foreign ministers to hold informal meeting in Zagreb.

LUXEMBOURG - EU environment ministers will meet in Brussels for talks. VIENNA - 178th (Extraordinary) Meeting of the OPEC Conference.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 6

VIENNA - 8th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 12 BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs ministers meet for talks in Brussels. BRUSSELS - European justice and home affairs ministers meet in Brussels (to Mar. 13)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 16

** BRUSSELSEurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 17 ** BRUSSELSEU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 19

KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers, central bank governors and heads of other institutions will meet to discuss current economic trends and crisis-related issues during the APEC-Finance and Central Banks Deputies’ Meeting in Malaysia - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 23 ** BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 24

** QUANG NINH, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 24th ASEAN Finance Ministers(AFMM) Meeting (to Mar. 27). ** BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 26 ** BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 27).

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

