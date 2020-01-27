Cal HC acquits trio convicted in murder case by trial court

The Calcutta High Court on Monday acquitted three men who were earlier sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in a 2015 murder case. A division bench comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Suvra Ghosh ordered the release of the three men after finding the evidence against them inconclusive.

Prabhat Majhi (36) was found dead beside a waterbody with injury marks on his body at Patisara village in Nanoor police station area of Birbhum district on September 6, 2015, Kallol Mondal, the lawyer for the three appellants, said. His brother Benukar Majhi filed an FIR with the police the same day claiming that Prabhat had left home early in the morning to feed his cows in the barn, but did not return. His body was found a few hours later.

Based on Benukar's allegation, Uttam Dhibar, Dilip Dhibar and Jagabandhu Mete -- all residents of the same village -- were arrested. A knife was recovered from a field in the village by the investigating officer. Benukar had also claimed during trial that one of the three accused had enmity with him and that could be the reason for the murder of his brother.

Additional sessions judge, Bolpur, convicted the trio and sentenced them to life imprisonment in January, 2016. The convicts then filed an appeal before the high court two months later.

After hearing the two sides, the division bench found the evidence, which was circumstantial, to be inconclusive. There was no eyewitness in the incident, Mondal said.

The division bench acquitted the three persons of the murder charge and ordered their release..

