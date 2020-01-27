Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&J chief testifies he did not read all documents related to asbestos in talc

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 20:57 IST
J&J chief testifies he did not read all documents related to asbestos in talc
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Johnson & Johnson Chief Executive Alex Gorsky told a jury Monday that he did not read all the internal company documents related to potential asbestos contamination in Johnson's Baby Powder.

It was the CEO's first appearance in a jury trial over allegations that the company's Baby Powder causes cancer. Asked by a plaintiffs' lawyer whether he read all documents linked to a Dec. 14, 2018, Reuters report, Gorsky replied, "I did not read all the documents but I would rely on the experts in these fields."

Gorsky was subpoenaed by plaintiffs' lawyers as a witness in a trial playing out in a courtroom near J&J headquarters. The plaintiffs, three men, and one woman, all have mesothelioma, a rare and incurable cancer that they allege was caused by their exposure to asbestos in Baby Powder in infancy during their diapering. During an earlier liability phase of the trial, a jury agreed with plaintiffs that the company's powders had caused their cancers and awarded $37.2 million in compensatory damages. Now plaintiffs' lawyers are seeking to persuade a new jury that the company's behavior was so reckless that it should award additional punitive damages.

J&J fought the subpoena, arguing that its chief executive had no first-hand knowledge about the safety of its powders and that the case involves corporate conduct that occurred long before he joined the company in 2012. Compelling his testimony "would serve no purpose other than to harass Mr. Gorsky and divert him from his executive responsibilities," J&J said in a motion. The New Jersey Supreme Court turned down the company's request to suspend the subpoena last week, clearing the way for plaintiffs' to call Gorsky.

The stakes are high. J&J faces more than 16,000 lawsuits alleging it sold powders contaminated with asbestos, a known carcinogen, and failed to warn users. It also faces a federal criminal investigation into how forthright it has been about the products' safety. In October, J&J disclosed that a contract lab for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had found asbestos in a bottle of Baby Powder produced in 2018. The company questioned the finding and commissioned tests on samples from the same bottle and talc from the same lot. Less than two weeks later, J&J announced those tests had found no contamination, other than some asbestos it attributed to an air conditioner in the lab.

J&J's share price has been sensitive to developments related to the litigation. In December 2018, a selloff wiped out $40 billion in market capitalization following a Reuters report that the company knew small amounts of asbestos had been found in its talc on occasion since 1971. J&J dismissed the Reuters' report as "an absurd conspiracy theory." To read the Reuters report, see: Gorsky's journey to the witness stand can be traced to the lead role he played in company efforts to rebut the Reuters' report. In the days following publication, the chief executive personally attested to the safety and purity of Johnson's Baby Powder in a video posted on the company's website, as well as in an appearance on CNBC's "Mad Money."

"We unequivocally believe that our talc, our Baby Powder, does not contain asbestos," Gorsky told the investment show's host Jim Cramer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq's Abdul Mahdi stresses the importance of de-escalation in the region

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi stressed, in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, the importance of de-escalation in the region, according to a statement from his office.The PM also condemned attacks that t...

Cricket-Costly bill for England skipper as room service helps test win

Cricketers are superstitious at the best of times but not wanting to change any aspect of their routine after a successful test day has proved costly for England captain Joe Root.He will be forking out on his hotel expenses after Mark Wood ...

DNA tests show Belgian ex-king is father of artist, lawyer says

DNA tests have revealed that Belgiums former King Albert II is the biological father of Belgian artist Delphine Boel, a lawyer for the retired monarch said on Monday, putting an end to a decade-long paternity claim. Albert, who abdicated si...

UPDATE 1-Super Bowl to feature Trump, Bloomberg and corporate America battling for attention

When the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off at the National Football Leagues Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday, billionaire presidential candidates will battle for attention while big brands bearing positive messages hope t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020