FBI approached Prince Andrew for Epstein probe interview - Law enforcement source

The FBI has approached Britain's Prince Andrew for an interview in connection with its investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement source said on Monday.

Manhattan-based U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman publicly confirmed the approach to Andrew at a meeting of a group that supports battered women, the source said. The source added that to date prosecutors had received "zero cooperation" from the prince.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.