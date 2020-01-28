Drone without payload found in Jammu's Arnia along international border: BSF sources
A light drone without any payload has been recovered by troops along the International Border in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, Border Security Force (BSF) sources said on Tuesday.
As per sources, the drone was recovered on Monday and an investigation is underway to ascertain the owner of the drone and how it reached the border area.
Further details are awaited in this regard. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
