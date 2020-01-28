Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drone without payload found in Jammu's Arnia along international border: BSF sources

A light drone without any payload has been recovered by troops along the International Border in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, Border Security Force (BSF) sources said on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 11:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 11:21 IST
Drone without payload found in Jammu's Arnia along international border: BSF sources
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A light drone without any payload has been recovered by troops along the International Border in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, Border Security Force (BSF) sources said on Tuesday.

As per sources, the drone was recovered on Monday and an investigation is underway to ascertain the owner of the drone and how it reached the border area.

Further details are awaited in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India to evacuate its nationals from Wuhan, makes formal request to China for facilitation: Govt

As China scrambles to contain the fast-spreading Coronavirus, which has already claimed more than 100 lives there, India is planning to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of the viral outbreak. Cabinet Se...

Trilliant and MultiTech to Deliver Transformative Solutions for Industrial Internet of Things and Smart Cities

Trilliant Networks, Inc., a global provider of revolutionary smart communications solutions in the industrial internet of things IIoT, smart energy and smart city space, today announces that they have partnered with MultiTech, a leading pr...

Rahul's rally a flop show: BJP

The Rajasthan BJP on Tuesday termed Rahul Gandhis rally in Jaipur a flop show and also picked on the apparent omission of the CAA in his speech. Rahul Gandhi did not say anything about the CAA and the NRC in his speech and what he said was ...

Assam govt to allocate Rs 1500 cr for buying back 13 pc NRL

Assam government will allocate Rs 1500 crore in the forthcoming budget session to buy back 13 per cent shares in the Numaligarh Refinery Limited NRL, state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday. The state government had a sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020