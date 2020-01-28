Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese embassy wants Danish paper to apologise for coronavirus cartoon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Copenhagen
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 15:59 IST
Chinese embassy wants Danish paper to apologise for coronavirus cartoon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China's embassy in Denmark has demanded an apology from daily Jyllands-Posten after it published a cartoon of the Chinese flag with its five yellow stars represented by coronavirus particles. In a statement, the embassy said Jyllands-Posten and Danish artist Niels Bo Bojesen should apologise to the Chinese people for publishing the image, captioned "Coronavirus", in Monday's edition of the paper.

"Without any sympathy and empathy, it has crossed the bottom line of civilized society and the ethical boundary of free speech and offends human conscience," the embassy said on Tuesday. In 2005, Jyllands-Posten published satirical drawings of the Prophet Mohammad that caused outrage across the Muslim world.

Editor-in-chief Jacob Nybroe said the paper had not intended to make fun of the situation in China, where the new coronavirus has killed 106 people and infected thousands, but refused to apologise, local newswire Ritzau reported. "We cannot apologise for something that we don't believe is wrong," Nybroe told Ritzau. "We have no intention of demeaning or mocking the situation in China and we don't think the drawing does that."

Danish politicians from across the spectrum said China should not pressure the paper. "Full support for Jyllands-Posten," tweeted Conservative Party leader Soren Pape Poulsen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AfDB lauds UK’s commitment to economic transformation in Africa

The United Kingdom is the top donor to the African Development Fund ADF, the Banks concessional lending arm for its next three-year cycle, ADF-15 2020 to 2022.ADF-15 will look more into the investments in quality and sustainable infrastruct...

UK court hears India's appeal in extradition case of couple facing murder charges of adopted son

The High Court in England on Tuesday heard the Indian governments appeal for the extradition of a UK-based couple to face charges of murder of their adopted son in India to claim his life insurance payout. Arti Dhir and her husband Kaval Ra...

Rudrankksh Patil wins men's 10m air rifle trials

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil of Maharashtra continued his good form in the riflepistol national shooting trials, winning the mens 10m air rifle competition in the second trial here on Tuesday. In the process, he reversed the result of T1 firs...

Raj: Silicosis-affected families to get benefit of Palanhar scheme

The Rajasthan government has decided to extend the benefit of the Palanhar scheme to the children of those suffering from silicosis, a lung disease.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given his approval for the proposal, which will benefit 15, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020