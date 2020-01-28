Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-UK should lower planned salary threshold for migrants, report says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 18:17 IST
UPDATE 2-UK should lower planned salary threshold for migrants, report says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain should cut a salary threshold for migrants to 25,600 pounds ($33,650) a year to help fill jobs after Brexit, a government-commissioned report said, while warning a planned overhaul of the immigration system could hit economic growth. With Britain leaving the European Union on Friday, the government is introducing the biggest shake-up of Britain's border controls in decades, ending the priority given to migrants from the bloc over those from other countries.

The proposed changes would make it harder for EU nationals to work in Britain after Brexit while benefiting those outside the bloc by lowering the amount they have to earn. The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), an independent body that gives the government advice, recommended lowering the minimum general salary threshold for skilled migrants by 4,400 pounds a year from 30,000 pounds.

"Our recommendations are likely to reduce future growth of the UK population and economy compared to the freedom of movement, by using skill and salary thresholds," MAC chairman Alan Manning said. "No perfect system exists and there are unavoidable difficult trade-offs," he added in a statement.

The recommendations are intended to help guide Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new immigration policy, which will be implemented from the start of next year. The MAC was tasked with drawing up new salary thresholds for migrants and devising a points-based immigration system, based on that used in Australia, to be put into place once freedom of movement for EU nationals ends.

If the government wanted to bring in a points-based system, then it should also allow a route for skilled workers who did not have a job offer, the committee said. There should be different minimum salary requirements for certain highly paid professions, the report said. Teachers and healthcare workers should benefit from lower salary thresholds based on national pay scales, it added.

Manning said the proposals would lead to a very small increase in GDP per capita and productivity, and slightly improved public finances. But while demands on the state-run health service, schools and housing would slightly ease, there would be increased pressures on social care.

For highly skilled migrants - those described as having exceptional talents such as musicians and scientists - the advisers recommend a more open system, saying the current cap on visas is too restrictive. The report recommended the government makes decisions soon on Britain's immigration system to allow companies enough time to prepare for its introduction in January 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO urges countries in South, Southeast Asian countries to boost readiness to respond to coronavirus

The World Health Organisation has urged countries in South and Southeast Asia, including Nepal and Thailand where confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported, to strengthen the readiness to rapidly detect any case of importatio...

Checkpoints, exclusion zones and quarantine: reporting the coronavirus

A transparent plastic bag dropped at the door of my Shanghai apartment contained a handful of surgical masks along with a friendly notice informing me that I was under home quarantine for two weeks.The reason I had briefly been inside the w...

Tripura sounds coronavirus alert

The Tripura government on Tuesday sounded a coronavirus alert in the whole state especially along the Indo-Bangla international border, an official said. Health Secretary Dr. Debashish Bose said, We have received an advisory from the Union ...

Employee can't claim over Rs 8,000 if injured in harness: HC

The Madras High Court on Tuesday ruled that no one injured permanently while in service can claim over Rs 8,000 per month, even if he or she were drawing over the amount as salary. Justice S Vaidyanathan cited a government order GO issued ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020