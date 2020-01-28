Left Menu
Sharjeel Imam's lawyer claims he surrendered before Delhi police

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 20:54 IST
The lawyer of Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested by the Delhi police on sedition charge for allegedly making inflammatory speeches, claimed on Tuesday that the anti-CAA activist had "surrendered" before the police. Advocate Mishika Singh told PTI that Imam was willing to cooperate in the investigation.

She also said that the JNU scholar has not yet been brought to Delhi and they are in the process of figuring out details. On his Twitter account, Imam said, "I have surrendered to the Delhi Police on 28. 1. 2020 at 3 PM. I am ready and willing to to operate with the investigation. I have full faith in due process of law. My safety and security are now in the hand of Delhi Police. Let peace prevail."

Officials earlier said that the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, in a joint operation with Bihar Police, on Tuesday arrested Imam from Jehanabad in Bihar where a court handed him over to a Delhi police team on transit remand. The JNU scholar was wanted by police in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Delhi, they said.

A graduate in computer science from IIT-Mumbai, Imam had shifted to Delhi for pursuing research at the Centre for Historical Studies at the JNU. He was slapped with a sedition case after a video of his purported speech went viral on social media where he spoke about "cutting off" Assam and the northeast from the rest of India.

Imam was one of the initial organisers of the Shaheen Bagh protest here against the amended Citizenship Act. PTI URD UK RT

