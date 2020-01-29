Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP govt arranging for early repatriation of four women stranded in Kuwait

The Andhra Pradesh government has reached out to four women hailing from the State who are stranded in Kuwait, and has been arranging for their early repatriation to India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 02:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 02:23 IST
AP govt arranging for early repatriation of four women stranded in Kuwait
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh government has reached out to four women hailing from the State who are stranded in Kuwait, and has been arranging for their early repatriation to India. As per a release by the office of the State Director General of Police (DGP), the matter came to light after one of the four women posted a video addressed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on social media recently.

In the video that went viral, 27-year-old Karem Vasundhara explained she has been staying in the Indian embassy's rehabilitation centre for almost a week and seeks early repatriation to India. Reddy responded to the video and asked DGP Gautam Sawang to ensure that all four stranded women are repatriated at the earliest. Followingly, the DGP asked AP Disha Special Officer Deepika Patil and West Godavari Superintendent of Police Navdeep Singh to follow up the case.

The Andhra Pradesh government officials and State police have been making efforts to bring the four women back at the earliest, the release stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN says committed to supporting Palestinians, Israelis resolve conflict as Trump unveils peace plan

UN chief Antonio Guterres said the global body remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements, a day after US President Donald Tru...

Seven killed, 40 injured in bus accident in Odisha

At least seven people were killed and 40 others were injured after a bus coming from Rayagadas Tikri village in Odisha met with an accident due to fog on Wednesday. Seven people have been killed and 40 are injured in the accident. Injured h...

As hanging date remains uncertain, Nirbhaya's mother suggests rule to avoid delay in justice

As uncertainty looms over when convicts in the gruesome Nibhaya case will be hanged, her mother on Wednesday said the government and Supreme Court should formulate guidelines under which accused in the same matter file their review or mercy...

Shuttler Saina Nehwal to join BJP

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal will be joining Bharatiya Janata Party BJP shortly. On the professional front, Saina was last seen playing in the Thailand Masters tournament, where her performance remained less than impressive as she was knock...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020