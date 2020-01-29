AP govt arranging for early repatriation of four women stranded in Kuwait

The Andhra Pradesh government has reached out to four women hailing from the State who are stranded in Kuwait, and has been arranging for their early repatriation to India. As per a release by the office of the State Director General of Police (DGP), the matter came to light after one of the four women posted a video addressed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on social media recently.

In the video that went viral, 27-year-old Karem Vasundhara explained she has been staying in the Indian embassy's rehabilitation centre for almost a week and seeks early repatriation to India. Reddy responded to the video and asked DGP Gautam Sawang to ensure that all four stranded women are repatriated at the earliest. Followingly, the DGP asked AP Disha Special Officer Deepika Patil and West Godavari Superintendent of Police Navdeep Singh to follow up the case.

The Andhra Pradesh government officials and State police have been making efforts to bring the four women back at the earliest, the release stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.