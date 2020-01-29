UPDATE 1-Peru judge orders Keiko Fujimori to return to jail for 15 months

A Peruvian judge on Tuesday ordered that opposition leader Keiko Fujimori return to jail for 15 months as prosecutors continue a money laundering investigation against her, part of a corruption case surrounding the financing of her presidential campaigns. Fujimori, the daughter of imprisoned former President Alberto Fujimori, had already spent 13 months in jail, but Peru's top constitutional court ordered her release in November. Prosecutors appealed that decision.

No charges have been filed against Fujimori and she denies any wrongdoing. Prosecutors had asked for Keiko Fujimori to spend 18 months in jail. Fujimori's defense said they would appeal the decision.

Judge Victor Zuñiga said in his decision that allowing Fujimori to remain free or to hold her on house arrest, two options that were on the table, "would not guarantee ... that the defendant will not interrupt the evolution of the investigations." Fujimori arrived at Zuñiga's courtroom in Lima's downtown shortly before the judge finished reading his decision, which took over eight hours. A few dozen supporters were outside chanting in support.

The opposition leader is being investigated for allegedly having received money from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht SA. Odebrecht has admitted bribing scores of politicians throughout Latin America, and three of Peru's former presidents have received jail orders for their ties to the company. In the case of Fujimori, an Odebrecht executive told prosecutors that they helped finance her presidential campaign in 2011, when she was the runner-up.

