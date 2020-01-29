Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves 30 per cent of NEC allocation for new projects

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an allocation of 30 per cent of North Eastern Council's allocation for new projects for focused development of deprived areas society and emerging priority sectors in the northeastern states.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 18:02 IST
Cabinet approves 30 per cent of NEC allocation for new projects
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an allocation of 30 per cent of North Eastern Council's allocation for new projects for focused development of deprived areas society and emerging priority sectors in the northeastern states. "The cabinet has approved 30 per cent of North Eastern Council's (NEC's) allocation for new projects under the existing 'Schemes of North Eastern Council' for focussed development of deprived areas, neglected sections of society and emerging priority sectors in the northeastern states," an official release said.

It said the balance allocation shall be bifurcated in the existing two components state component- 60 per cent and central component- 40 per cent It also approved revision of the NEC guidelines for simplification of appraisal and approval mechanism

The cabinet allowed projects under the state component - up to 25 per cent of each state's normative allocation - for sectors not covered in the mandate of NEC but which are considered important according to local needs. The release said that projects under the existing `Schemes of NEC' will accrue socio-economic benefits to the marginalised and vulnerable groups of people in backward and neglected areas of northeastern states.

It will lead to faster decision-making and quick implementation of the projects, the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Devi joins Rangers in professional first for female Indian player

Bala Devi has become the first female Indian player to sign an overseas professional contract after joining Glasgow side Rangers on an 18-month deal, the Scottish club said on Wednesday. The 29-year-old forwards transfer remains subject to ...

UPDATE 1-Athletics-World indoor champs in China postponed over coronavirus fears

The World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled to take place in Nanjing, China in March have been postponed until 2021 over fears related to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the sports global governing body said on Wednesday.Wor...

UPDATE 6-White House objects to Bolton book; Trump impeachment trial starts new phase

The White House on Wednesday objected to the publication of a book written by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton that depicts Trump as playing a central role in a pressure campaign on Ukraine, as the Senate...

UPDATE 3-British Airways, Iberia suspend direct flights to mainland China amid virus fears

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China, one of the biggest names in aviation to do so, as worries grow about the impact of the spreading coronavirus on global travel.BA.com, the airlines website, shows n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020