Cabinet approves 30 per cent of NEC allocation for new projects

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an allocation of 30 per cent of North Eastern Council's allocation for new projects for focused development of deprived areas society and emerging priority sectors in the northeastern states. "The cabinet has approved 30 per cent of North Eastern Council's (NEC's) allocation for new projects under the existing 'Schemes of North Eastern Council' for focussed development of deprived areas, neglected sections of society and emerging priority sectors in the northeastern states," an official release said.

It said the balance allocation shall be bifurcated in the existing two components state component- 60 per cent and central component- 40 per cent It also approved revision of the NEC guidelines for simplification of appraisal and approval mechanism

The cabinet allowed projects under the state component - up to 25 per cent of each state's normative allocation - for sectors not covered in the mandate of NEC but which are considered important according to local needs. The release said that projects under the existing `Schemes of NEC' will accrue socio-economic benefits to the marginalised and vulnerable groups of people in backward and neglected areas of northeastern states.

It will lead to faster decision-making and quick implementation of the projects, the release said. (ANI)

