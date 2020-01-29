Looters' gang busted in Haryana, four arrested

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Jan 29 (ANI) The Haryana Police has busted a gang involved in several incidents of loot in Karnal, Jind and Kaithal districts of the state, and arrested four of its members from Assandh in Karnal, police said on Wednesday. Three sharp-edged weapons and a vehicle have also been recovered from the criminals.

The accused have been identified as Sachin, Mandeep alias Gula (both residents of Rahra in Karnal), Govinda alias Iron and Ramniwas (both residents of Malikpur in Jind), the police said. "The gang mainly used to target passers-by and pedestrians. They have confessed to their involvement in 11 incidents of loot in Karnal, Jind and Kaithal districts. All the gang members were arrested by the police team following a tip-off when they were heading towards Kaithal road from Khizrabad road in Assandh," a police officer said.

According to the police, initial investigations have revealed that five cases of loot and theft were registered against Sachin whereas one case of loot was registered against Mandeep in Kaithal. Karnal Superintendent of Police Surender Singh Bhoria has issued directives to his team to launch a drive against the criminals after the incidents of loot were reported in Assandh and adjoining areas in the district.

A case under the relevant sections of IPC has been registered and further probe into the matter is on. (ANI)

