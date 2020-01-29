Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar moves HC to quash money laundering case against him

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 20:00 IST
Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar moves HC to quash money laundering case against him

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar has moved the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of a money laundering case lodged against him by the ED in relation to funds received by his NGO from Airbus for allegedly facilitating acquisition of the company's aircraft by the Centre. Talwar, in his plea, has said the same issue was being probed by the agency in another case initiated by it against him. He has claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in connection with the receipt of Rs 92 crore by his NGO - Advantage India - from Airbus and he is in custody in that case.

He has contended that when ED was investigating the reasons for receipt of money from Airbus, the same probe was being replicated in another money laundering case which was lodged after a graft case was registered by CBI to investigate the acquisition of 43 aircraft from the company by the government for Air India. A CBI probe was initiated in 2010 as concessions given by Airbus, at the time of negotiations, to set up a training centre for USD 75 million and a Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility for USD 100 million, were not incorporated in the final purchase agreement signed with the company in 2006.

According to the petition, the money laundering case based on the 2010 graft case was lodged first and the one related to receipt of money from Airbus and its alleged misuse was registered subsequently based on a CBI FIR of 2017. In 2017, CBI had lodged an FIR against the NGO and named Talwar as an accused after a letter was received from the Home Ministry that Advantage India received around Rs 92 crore from Airbus and the amount was allegedly misused.

The petition has sought quashing of the first money laundering case. Talwar has claimed that the entire approach of the agency was "fundamentally illegal, arbitrary and tantamount to nothing less than putting the petitioner to double jeopardy resulting in the power of prosecution being converted into an engine of oppression as well as illegal persecution." PTI HMP HMP RDM

RDM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Kafeel Khan arrested by UP STF in Mumbai for 'inflammatory' remarks in AMU

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Wednesday arrested Dr Kafeel Khan from Mumbai for making inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 12 last year. An FIR wa...

Govt takes over IMEI-related processes from private body

The Department of Telecom has taken over the process to issue and manage IMEI allocation for mobile phones in India from the private body MSAI. The IMEI number - a unique 15-digit serial number of mobile devices - is allocated by global in...

Soccer-Devi joins Rangers in professional first for female Indian player

Bala Devi has become the first female Indian player to sign an overseas professional contract after joining Glasgow side Rangers on an 18-month deal, the Scottish club said on Wednesday. The 29-year-old forwards transfer remains subject to ...

UPDATE 1-Athletics-World indoor champs in China postponed over coronavirus fears

The World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled to take place in Nanjing, China in March have been postponed until 2021 over fears related to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the sports global governing body said on Wednesday.Wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020