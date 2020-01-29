FIR against real estate firm, promoters on court order for alleged cheating

The city police has lodged an FIR against a real estate firm and two of its promoters on the direction of a court here for alleged criminal conspiracy and cheating a flat-buyer in a housing project. The Delhi Police lodged the FIR following an order passed by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mona Tardi Kerketta.

The FIR named the company -- Rudra Buildwell Pvt Ltd -- and two of its promoters, Mukesh and Babita Khurana. It was filed under various sections, including for cheating, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and criminal intimidation. The accused had allegedly cheated one Rohit Kumar Sharma of around Rs 18 lakh.

The court said a police investigation was required in the matter and the probe should be scientific and technical. According to the police, the Khuranas had promised a ready-to-move-in flat in their Palace Heights project at Greater Noida in 2011, but there was no progress in the construction.

It was also stated that the accused had threatened the complainant with dire consequences if he demanded either the possession of the flat or a refund of his money. Both the accused are already facing criminal prosecution in another case filed by various investors for a delay in the delivery of the Serra Bella/Pavo Real housing project in Indirapuram.

Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir was a director and brand ambassador of the company.

