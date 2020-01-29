Left Menu
Kerala Guv Arif Khan's security scaled up to Z-plus security

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's security has been scaled up to Z-plus. The move came after fresh assessment of the threat level to his person.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's security has been scaled up to Z-plus. The move came after fresh assessment of the threat level to his person. The move came after intelligence reports about the increasing number protests against the Governor in the state over his support to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Earlier on January 2, Congress leader and Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan had threatened the Governor that he cannot walk on the street if he doesn't resign from his post. The threat from the Congress MP came following Khan's statement saying that the resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly against the Citizenship Amendment Act has "no legal or constitutional validity". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

