Johnson to tell EU he is prepared to accept post-Brexit border checks -The Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell the European Union that he is prepared to accept post-Brexit border checks, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

Johnson in a speech next week will also say sovereignty is more important than frictionless trade, defying warnings from Brussels that the United Kingdom must accept EU standards on goods if it wants the best possible deal, the newspaper http://bit.ly/2OamZIN said, citing sources.

