Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Man convicted of killing ex-wife, boyfriend executed in Georgia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Georgia
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 08:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 08:34 IST
UPDATE 1-Man convicted of killing ex-wife, boyfriend executed in Georgia
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Blue Diamond Gallery

A man convicted more than two decades ago of shooting and killing his ex-wife's boyfriend and then bludgeoning her to death with the shotgun he used was executed by lethal injection in Georgia on Wednesday. Donnie Cleveland Lance, 66, was declared dead at 9:05 p.m. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, the state's Department of Corrections said in a statement. Lance was convicted 21 years ago of killing his former wife, Sabrina "Joy" Lance, and her boyfriend, Dwight "Butch" Wood, in Jackson County.

He was the first inmate in Georgia and the second in the United States to be executed in 2020. Georgia executed three men in 2019. Shortly before midnight on Nov. 8, 1997, Lance called his ex-wife's father, who told him Sabrina Lance was not home. Lance then went to Wood's house, kicked in the front door and shot Wood with a shotgun. He then beat Sabrina Lance with the butt of the gun, which broke into pieces during the attack, prosecutors said.

Later that morning, Lance told a friend that his ex-wife would not be coming to clean his house that day, that Wood's father could not "buy him out of hell," and that the couple were dead, according to court documents. Lance had a history of abusing his ex-spouse when they were married. He kidnapped her, beat her, tried to strangle her and on one occasion, tried electrocuting her with a car battery. He had also repeatedly threatened to kill her and once asked a relative what it would cost to hire someone to kill her and Wood, court documents said.

Lance had denied the killings in court proceedings. A jury found Lance guilty of murder and sentenced him to die in 1999. In 2009, a state judge overturned the death sentence, ruling that Lance received inadequate representation during his trial. The state Supreme Court overturned the ruling a year later.

The Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles denied a clemency request for Lance on Tuesday, and the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down a request to halt the execution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia frees U.S.-Israeli woman from jail after Putin pardon - TASS

Russia on Thursday freed a U.S.-Israeli national jailed on drug charges after President Vladimir Putin granted her a pardon, the TASS news agency said, citing a law enforcement source.Naama Issachar, who was born in New Jersey, was arrested...

China's women's football team quarantine 'pre-planned': AFC

The decision to quarantine Chinas national womens team in an Australian hotel because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak was pre-planned, a top Asian football official said Thursday. The Chinese team is being kept in a Brisbane hotel after ...

UPDATE 2-Japan's former emperor Akihito recovers from brief loss of consciousness

Japans former emperor Akihito, who stepped down last year, has recovered after a brief loss of consciousness on Wednesday, a palace spokesman said.The popular Akihito stepped down from the Chrysanthemum Throne in April, following three deca...

Rittich, Flames earn shootout win over Oilers

Andrew Mangiapane scored twice in regulation, Sean Monahan netted the lone shootout goal, and goaltender David Rittich sparkled yet again in the tiebreaking showdown as the visiting Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Wednesday nigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020