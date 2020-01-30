EC approves extension of Delhi Police Commissioner Patnaik
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the extension of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, who was slated to retire on Friday.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the extension of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, who was slated to retire on Friday. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier written to the ECI, seeking an extension of a month for Patnaik, government sources said.
An Indian Police Services (IPS) officer of 1985 batch, Patnaik was appointed to the top post on January 30, 2017. His first posting was as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Delhi's Najafgarh area followed by a posting as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Puducherry. (ANI)
