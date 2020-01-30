Left Menu
Altaf Bukhari-led delegation to call on PM Modi, Amit Shah over statehood, domicile rights

Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Altaf Bukhari led delegation will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to follow up demands of restoration of statehood and domicile rights.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Altaf Bukhari (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Altaf Bukhari led delegation will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to follow up demands of restoration of statehood and domicile rights. "Informal meeting of some senior political leaders, academics, legal luminaries, activists, and likeminded people took place in Jammu on January 29, 2020. The meeting took stock of the present socio-economic and political situation in the state," said Bukhari in a statement.

"Meeting also evolved consensus for a need to provide people of Jammu and Kashmir with a viable, democratic political alternative. Hectic deliberations were also held to reach out to the people for mobilizing a democratic grassroots movement," he added. The demands put forth by a group of political leaders led by Altaf Bukhari before the Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on January 7 were also taken for discussion. The participants in the meeting demanded a time-bound implementation of other demands put forth before the Lieutenant Governor which are within his jurisdiction. The meeting also underlined the urgency for release of all political prisoners including former three chief ministers, lawyers, businessmen, trade leaders and youth irrespective of their political affiliations who are under detention in Jammu and Kashmir or rest of the country.

The meeting further vehemently advocated for full restoration of mobile internet speed as well as broadband services in Jammu and Kashmir. The participants in the meeting also expressed their concern with regard to interruption in implementation of other demands put forth in their Memorandum and chalked out a future course of action for a vigorous follow-up through all available channels. It was unanimously decided that a group of the members led by Altaf Bukhari should call on Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah and pursue other demands like restoration of statehood, purpose-oriented domicile rights (for land and jobs) etc., which fall within the jurisdiction of the Government of India and the Parliament. During the course of the meeting, two committees were also formed.

"One of the committees will deliberate on the nuances of constitutionality required for the formation of any political set-up. The second committee will reach out to the intellectuals, academicians, social activists, chamber of commerce, tradesmen and other representatives of the society to explore all possibilities through which the people of the State are taken out from the socio-economic and political quagmire", the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

