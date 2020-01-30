Left Menu
Development News Edition

MEA says opinions expressed by EP members don't represent official position of EU on CAA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said the opinions expressed by the European Parliament (EP) members in the draft resolution do not represent the official position of the European Union (EU) on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 18:23 IST
MEA says opinions expressed by EP members don't represent official position of EU on CAA
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar during a weekly briefing on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said the opinions expressed by the European Parliament (EP) members in the draft resolution do not represent the official position of the European Union (EU) on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "We have noted the decision of the EU Parliament not to put the CAA resolution to vote today. We have also noted the European Commission's clarification that the opinions expressed by the European Parliament and its members do not represent the official position of the EU," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in his weekly briefing.

"However, we will continue to engage with the MEPs, the EP and other EU stakeholders in this matter," the spokesperson added. Reiterating India's stance over the controversial legislation that has triggered countrywide protests since its enactment last month, Kumar said that "CAA is an internal matter" of the country.

In a major diplomatic victory for India, there will be no voting in the European Parliament on the resolution on the CAA on Thursday, government sources told ANI. The voting in the Parliament was scheduled for Thursday on a five-page resolution. The resolution alleged that the CAA is not only "discriminatory" and "dangerously divisive" but also a "violation of India's international obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights".

A Pakistan-origin Member of European Parliament (MEP) Shaffaq Mohammed is reportedly behind the draft resolution against the CAA. The sources said that Mohammed's efforts to get the resolution passed were "defeated." The sources had also called on those members of the European Parliament (MEPs), who intended to move the resolutions, to engage with the Indian government to get a "full and accurate assessment of the facts before they proceed further."

The amended Citizenship Act grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Adnan Sami shares adorable snaps from wedding anniversary celebration

Singer and one of the recent Padma Shri awardees Adnan Sami took to social media on Thursday and shared some glimpses of the celebration of his 10 year wedding anniversary. The Tera Chehra artist and his wife Roya Faryabi seen twinning as b...

Cong accuses BJP of 'polarising' Delhi polls

The Congress on Thursday accused the BJP of polarising the Delhi assembly polls and said the firing incident at Jamia Milia Islamia is the live manifestation of the spectre of hate and terror perpetrated by the NDA government at the Centre....

Several people stopped on way to Rajghat

Several people including Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan were stopped by the police when they were marching towards the Rajghat to mark the Martyrs Day, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, on ...

Govt plans to sell 15 pc stake in HAL via offer for sale

The government is planning to sell 15 per cent stake in Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL through an offer for sale, which could fetch about Rs 4,000 crore to the exchequer. The government is looking to appoint up to three merchant bankers for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020