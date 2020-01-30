Brazil government to submit administrative reform proposals within two weeks - economy minister

Brazil's government will submit its administrative reform proposals to Congress "in a week or two", Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Thursday, adding that the government will also do all it can to ensure tax reform is passed this year.

Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Guedes said President Jair Bolsonaro was never against administrative reform, which will reduce job security for new hires in the public sector, among other provisions, and cut benefits more broadly, but it is a question of timing.

