Himachal Pradesh CM meets Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday met with Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Delhi.

Thakur urged the Union Minister to provide better communication facilities in far-flung areas of the state, according to an official release.

Chief Minister also urged the Union Minister to help the state in attracting investments in the Information Technology sector and in areas of Centre of Excellence in Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

