UP CM holds high-level meeting over Farrukhabad incident

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday evening convened a high-level meeting on the Farrukhabad incident, where more than 15 people, including children, have been held hostage. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home), Director General of Police, ADGP (Law and Order).

The Chief Minister also spoke to Farrukhabad District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, to take stock of the ground situation. Meanwhile, sharing details of the incident ADG law and order PV Ramashastry told ANI, "The man had been sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case and he was out on a bail. He had called the children on the pretext of a birthday party and held them hostage. He opened fire on villagers. DM, SSP and Police force are present near his house."

"Quick Response Team (QRT) and Special Operation Group (SOG) team are there. Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is on its way. It is being said that around 20 children are inside", he added. Earlier, Farrukhabad Police had said that more than 15 children and a few women have been held hostage at a house. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.