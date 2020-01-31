U.S. top diplomat assures Ukraine of support against Russia: Ukraine statement
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo assured Ukraine of Washington's full support in stopping Russian aggression, the Ukrainian government said in a statement on Friday after Pompeo met Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko in Kyiv.
Pompeo is the most senior U.S. official to visit Ukraine since impeachment proceedings opened against U.S. President Donald Trump last year over allegations he pressured Ukraine's leaders to investigate the son of his Democratic rival.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
