Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya case: Delhi court postpones execution of death warrants till further order

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 17:40 IST
Nirbhaya case: Delhi court postpones execution of death warrants till further order

A Delhi court on Friday postponed execution of death warrants of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case till further order.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana passed the order on plea by the convicts seeking a stay on their execution on February 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

India bans export of protective masks, clothing amid coronavirus outbreak

India on Friday said it had banned the export of personal protection equipment such as masks and clothing amid a global coronavirus outbreak.A coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, the capital of Chinas central province of Hubei, has sp...

'Sweet Caroline' brings good times for Thiem after lights hitch

Melbourne, Jan 31 AFP Dominic Thiem said a burst of Sweet Caroline during a stadium lights malfunction helped calm his nerves as he fought back from a set down to reach the Australian Open final on Friday. The Austrian fifth seed was 0-1 do...

UPDATE 1-Chevron swings to quarterly loss on $10 billion in charges

Chevron Corp swung to a fourth-quarter loss of 10.4 billion in charges as it stepped up efforts to cull unprofitable assets amid weak oil and gas prices.The company, the second-largest U.S. oil producer, in December, had warned it could tak...

UPDATE 2-Italy declares coronavirus emergency after first two cases confirmed

Italy declared a six-month state of emergency on Friday over the new coronavirus, allowing the government to cut through red tape quickly if needed, after two Chinese tourists tested positive for the illness in the first cases detected in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020