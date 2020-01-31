Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea for permission to contest in Delhi elections: 11 move HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 17:59 IST
Plea for permission to contest in Delhi elections: 11 move HC

Eleven persons moved the Delhi High Court on Friday challenging an order that had dismissed their pleas against rejection of their nominations for contesting the upcoming assembly elections. They filed their appeal challenging the single judge's January 28 order, alleging that it was passed erroneously and disregarding the facts and material placed on record by them.

The plea alleged that the court had declined to entertain their petition and wrongly denied restoration, protection and enforcement of their constitutional and legal rights to contest elections from the New Delhi seat. It sought setting aside of the January 28 order and that the matter be remanded back to the single judge bench for its adjudication and disposal on merits.

As an interim relief, they sought to stay the single judge's order and also the January 24 list of validly nominated candidates. They also sought direction to the Centre, Election Commission and Chief Election Officer to forthwith inquire into the January 20 incident when their nominations were allegedly rejected.

The 11 persons, in their earlier plea, had sought to contest the upcoming assembly elections from the New Delhi seat, whose nomination forms were allegedly not accepted by the returning officer despite them arriving at the election office within the stipulated time. On January 28, the single judge had dismissed the plea saying it was not maintainable and that under the Representation of People Act, only an election petition was permissible and it would have to be filed after results were declared.

The petition contended that the petitioners had arrived at the election office at Jamnagar House here early in the morning on January 20 with their duly-filled forms and required documents. Since there were several candidates already waiting at the office, the returning officer (RO) issued them tokens and based on their respective token numbers the forms were to be accepted and scrutinised.

However, due to paucity of time, all the people who were issued tokens could not be attended to, the plea said, adding that the returning officer asked the petitioners to come the next day. The returning officer also told them their tokens were valid for the next day and their turn would come before that of others, the petition claims.

When the petitioners reached the election office the next day, they found that instead of tokens, the names of the applicants were being recorded on a sheet, the petition said, claiming that once Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived there to file his nomination, he was directly taken inside to allegedly facilitate his filing. Their plea claimed that due to the "wrongful, illegal, arbitrary, unconstitutional and malafide actions/inactions of Respondent 5 (RO), the petitioners were illegally and unconstitutionally deprived of exercising their constitutional right of participating in the democratic process of government formation".

The petitioners have sought directions to the Centre, Election Commission, Chief Electoral Officer and returning officer to initiate measures which would help them to file their nomination forms for contesting election from the New Delhi seat against Kejriwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

India bans export of protective masks, clothing amid coronavirus outbreak

India on Friday said it had banned the export of personal protection equipment such as masks and clothing amid a global coronavirus outbreak.A coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, the capital of Chinas central province of Hubei, has sp...

'Sweet Caroline' brings good times for Thiem after lights hitch

Melbourne, Jan 31 AFP Dominic Thiem said a burst of Sweet Caroline during a stadium lights malfunction helped calm his nerves as he fought back from a set down to reach the Australian Open final on Friday. The Austrian fifth seed was 0-1 do...

UPDATE 1-Chevron swings to quarterly loss on $10 billion in charges

Chevron Corp swung to a fourth-quarter loss of 10.4 billion in charges as it stepped up efforts to cull unprofitable assets amid weak oil and gas prices.The company, the second-largest U.S. oil producer, in December, had warned it could tak...

UPDATE 2-Italy declares coronavirus emergency after first two cases confirmed

Italy declared a six-month state of emergency on Friday over the new coronavirus, allowing the government to cut through red tape quickly if needed, after two Chinese tourists tested positive for the illness in the first cases detected in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020