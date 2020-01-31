DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 31

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, JANUARY 31 ** KIEV - U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo holds bilateral meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko - 0730 GMT. ** SOFIA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on official visit to Bulgaria - 0830 GMT. ** RABAT - French Economy and Finance Minister Le Maire visits Morocco - 1100 GMT. ** ROME - OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria will present a new report on Italy's capital markets at a news conference with Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri and European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis - 0900 GMT. ** BELGRADE - European Union's High Representative Josep Borell meets Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade - 0900 GMT. ** BEIRUT - Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides visits Lebanon. KIEV - The 12th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ukraine will be held in Kiev, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladislav Kricky to attend the meet.

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis meets Argentina President Alberto Fernandez at the Vatican. - 0930 GMT ALMATY, Kazakhstan - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Almaty to participate in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1 NUR-SULTAN - U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Kazakhstan (to Feb. 2)

MINSK - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Minsk. NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES - 2020 Writers Guild Awards

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2 TASHKENT - U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Uzbekistan (to Feb. 3) GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3

** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel to hold talks with Argentinian President Alberto Angel Fernandez - 1900 GMT. KUALA LUMPUR – Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Malaysia (to Feb. 4)

BRUSSELS - OECD Economic Surveys: Belgium 2020 WARSAW - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Poland (to Feb. 4) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4 WARSAW - North Macedonia President Stevo Pendarovski to visit Warsaw.

NEW YORK CITY, United States - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a news conference to discuss priorities for 2020. - 1730 GMT MADRID, Spain - Argentine president Alberto Fernandez visits Spain.

GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. SAPPORO, Japan – 2020 Sapporo Snow Festival (to Feb. 11).

BERLIN - European Police Congress (To Feb. 5) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

** HAVANA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez to kick off a three-day trip to Latin America. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager holds debate with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell on the European Defence in Brussels.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6

** MEXICO CITY - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits Mexican government officials in Mexico City. BRUSSELS - EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan gives a speech at DigitalEurope conference - 1000 GMT. GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation 2020.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7

** CARACAS - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov heads to Venezuela at the tail end of a three-day trip to Latin America to hold talks with the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. ** NEW DELHI - Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will visit India (to Feb. 11). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8 Ireland - Irish House of Representatives election. VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 25).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11 KYIV - European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi to visit Ukraine (to Feb. 12) GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2020 - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13 BEIRUT - 12th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah.

GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14

DUBLIN - OECD Economic Surveys: Ireland 2020. GLOBAL - Valentine's Day.

BEIRUT - 15th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. LONDON - London Fashion Week February 2020 (to Feb. 18).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 PRISTINA - 12th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

LONDON - The BRIT Awards 2020 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20 BERLIN – 70th Berlin International Film Festival (to Mar. 1).

VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2020 - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 26). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 RIYADH - G20 finance ministers, central bank governors meeting in Riyadh (to Feb. 23).

TOGO - Referendum. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24

GENEVA – 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council (to Mar 20). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras 2020 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26 CAPE TOWN, South Africa - South Africa's Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will unveil 2020 budget - 1200 GMT

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28

HAMBURG, Germany - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to hold speeches at the Matthiae Mahl event in Hamburg, a festive dinner first held in the year 1356. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 3

GLOBAL - International Day for Ear and Hearing. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

HANOI - Vietnam to host ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) in Da Nang (to Mar. 7). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 5 BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gives speech at BusinessEurope conference in Brussels - 0830 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission executive vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at conference on "Implementing the Green Deal in partnership with industry" - 1315 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European commissioner for economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks at conference on "Delivering the reforms needed to strengthen the Economic and Monetary Union" - 1415 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at conference in Brussels - 1515 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European Council president Charles Michel speaks at conference in Brussels - 1530 GMT. MOSCOW – 67th death anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin. GENEVA – 90th Geneva International Motor Show (to Mar. 15)

ZAGREB - EU foreign ministers to hold informal meeting in Zagreb. LUXEMBOURG - EU environment ministers will meet in Brussels for talks.

VIENNA - 178th (Extraordinary) Meeting of the OPEC Conference. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 6 VIENNA - 8th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 8

GLOBAL - International Women's Day. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 10

TIBET – 61st anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11 SENDAI, Japan – 9th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 12 BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs ministers meet for talks in Brussels. BRUSSELS - European justice and home affairs ministers meet in Brussels (to Mar. 13)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 13

DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 17). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 15 GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting.

DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 9th anniversary of an increasingly bloody uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 16

HALABJA, Iraq – 32nd anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 17

DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh to bolster ties. BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 19

EGYPT – 9th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers, central bank governors and heads of other institutions will meet to discuss current economic trends and crisis-related issues during the APEC-Finance and Central Banks Deputies’ Meeting in Malaysia

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 22

GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 23

GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 24 ** BRUSSELS - The vice-president of the European Commission in charge of digital Margrethe Vestager speaks on "a new rulebook for the digital economy".

GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. QUANG NINH, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 24th ASEAN Finance Ministers(AFMM) Meeting (to Mar. 27). BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 ** BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy present the Eastern Partnership post-2020. ** BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Dombrovskis presents Action Plan on Anti-money Laundering. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 26

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 27). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 27 TAJIKISTAN - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 28

DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2020 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 29

MALI - National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 31

** STRASBOURG, France - European Commission Vice-President Suica presents a report on the "Impact of Demographic Change" during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

