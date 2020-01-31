Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court revives Aircel-Maxis matter against Chidambaram, Karti

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 20:08 IST
Delhi court revives Aircel-Maxis matter against Chidambaram, Karti

In fresh trouble to former Union minister P Chidambaram, a Delhi court has "revived" the Aircel-Maxis cases filed by the CBI and the ED against him and his son Karti that were earlier adjourned 'sine die'. The case was adjourned 'sine die' (without fixing any date for hearing) on September 5 last year by the court, which had noted that the two probe agencies were seeking "adjournment after adjournment".

The court had also granted anticipatory bail to the father-son duo. It has been challenged in the Delhi High Court, which will hear it on March 4. The trail court on its own took up the matter on January 28 and sought the status report by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday. They however sought more time and the court granted them two weeks.

District judge Sujata Kohli said the allegations mentioned in the charge sheet appear to be "quite serious in nature" and keeping the matter as "adjourned sine die" was not conducive to the interest of justice. "The earlier order sheets of the predecessor (judge presiding over the matter earlier) clearly showed that he was not inclined to adjourn the matter at all and all the adjournments were being given reluctantly...

"I am of the considered opinion that keeping this matter as 'adjourned sine die', would not be conducive to the interest of justice and the file is revived/restored to its original number. CBI/ED is directed to file fresh/up to date status report," the judge said. Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the agencies sought time to file the report, which was allowed.

The court had on September 6 last year, adjourned sine die the case, noting that the CBI and the ED were seeking "adjournment after adjournment". Special Judge O P Saini had adjourned the matter without giving any date for further hearing, saying it would save the time of the court as well as the probe agencies.

The court granted liberty to the probe agencies to approach the court and get the case revived as and when they complete the investigation. It had on September 5 granted anticipatory bail to the Chidambarams in the corruption case filed by the CBI as well as in the money laundering matter lodged by the ED in relation to the Aircel-Maxis deal.

The probe agencies are probing how Karti received clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) for the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when his father was Union finance minister. The CBI and the ED had alleged that the Congress leader, as finance minister during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, granted approval to the deal beyond his capacity benefitting certain persons, and received kickbacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Britons risk having data 'sold to highest bidder' after Brexit, whistleblower warns

By Amber Milne LONDON, Jan 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - British peoples data privacy will be hanging in the balance after Brexit, former Cambridge Analytica staffer-turned-whistleblower Brittany Kaiser warned as the country leaves the Eu...

UPDATE 5-Democrats signal defeat on witness bid as Trump trial nears end

Democrats sounded resigned to defeat on Friday in their bid to call witnesses at U.S. President Donald Trumps Senate impeachment trial, predicting his fellow Republicans would move swiftly to acquit him and leave him in office. Tonight, all...

BRIEF-United Airlines Says To Suspend All Flights To China Beginning Feb. 6

United Airlines Holdings Inc UNITED AIRLINES SAYS TO SUSPEND ALL FLIGHTS TO CHINA BEGINNING FEB. 6 UNITED SAYS SUSPENSIONS INCLUDE FLIGHTS BETWEEN ITS HUB CITIES AND BEIJING, CHENGDU AND SHANGHAI THROUGH MARCH 28 Source text for Eikon Furth...

WRAPUP 3-Britain cuts loose from EU with delight, anger and indifference

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union on Friday with a mixture of joy, anger and indifference, casting off into the unknown in one of the biggest blows yet to Europes attempt to forge unity from the ruins of World War Two. The EUs mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020