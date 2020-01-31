UK government replaces O'Neill as president of U.N. climate summit

British politician Claire O'Neill will no longer serve as president of a major U.N. climate summit taking place in Glasgow in November and her replacement will be confirmed shortly, the UK government said on Friday.

"Preparations will continue at pace for the summit, and a replacement will be confirmed shortly," said a statement issued by the cabinet office. "Going forward, this will be a ministerial role."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.