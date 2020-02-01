UK's Johnson plans full customs and border checks on EU goods - Telegraph
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to impose full customs and border checks on all European goods entering the United Kingdom after Brexit, in an attempt to ramp up pressure on the bloc in trade talks, the Telegraph newspaper reported.
"We are planning full checks on all EU imports - export declarations, security declarations, animal health checks and all supermarket goods to pass through Border Inspections Posts," The Telegraph quoted a senior government source as saying.
"This will double the practical challenge at the border in January 2021," the source was quoted as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- The Telegraph
- British
- European
- Brexit
ALSO READ
UK expected to open trade talks with US before negotiating with EU - the Telegraph
Boris Johnson's Brexit bill hits last-minute hiccup
Britain's Prince Harry leaves for Canada on Monday evening - The Telegraph
Britain's PM Boris Johnson signs agreement to leave the EU. (AFP) SCYSCY
Boris Johnson hails dawn of new era for UK on Brexit Day