UK's Johnson plans full customs and border checks on EU goods - Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to impose full customs and border checks on all European goods entering the United Kingdom after Brexit, in an attempt to ramp up pressure on the bloc in trade talks, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

"We are planning full checks on all EU imports - export declarations, security declarations, animal health checks and all supermarket goods to pass through Border Inspections Posts," The Telegraph quoted a senior government source as saying.

"This will double the practical challenge at the border in January 2021," the source was quoted as saying.

