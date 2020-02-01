Union Budget will further strengthen economy: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lauded the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday in Lok Sabha and said that this budget will further strengthen the economy. "I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for this development-oriented and pro-farmer Budget. This Budget will further strengthen the economy," said Yogi.
Sitharaman today presented her second Union Budget. In the longest Union Budget speech in history, Sitharaman talked about tax regime, finance, agriculture, irrigation, water, sanitation, healthcare, education, infrastructure, women, digital connectivity among others. (ANI)
